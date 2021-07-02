J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $295,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 36,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

