ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Mary Harris Purchases 2,423 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

LON ITV opened at GBX 128.95 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 378.45. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

