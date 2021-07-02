ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISSDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ISS A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISSDY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.