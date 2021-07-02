iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.97 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

