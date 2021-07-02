iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,377. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

