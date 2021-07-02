iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,112,000.

IJH traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.79. 38,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,478. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

