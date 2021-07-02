iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.