iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 511,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 519,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.