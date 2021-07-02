iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00.

