IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

CSML stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $36.99.

