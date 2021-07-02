Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 795% compared to the average volume of 338 call options.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $8.18 on Friday. Italk has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

