Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 795% compared to the average volume of 338 call options.
OTCMKTS TALK opened at $8.18 on Friday. Italk has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21.
About Italk
