Investors Buy Large Volume of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Put Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,201 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. 74,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

