Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,084% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

