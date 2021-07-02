Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

ICMB opened at $5.60 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.