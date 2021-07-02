Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $119.36 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.