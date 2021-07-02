Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 35,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $13.63.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

