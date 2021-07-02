Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 35,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $13.63.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.