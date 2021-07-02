Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

VTA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

