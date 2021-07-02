Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
VTA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
