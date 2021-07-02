Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 70.6% in June

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

