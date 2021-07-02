Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

