Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
