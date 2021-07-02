Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 58.1% in June

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 137,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,050. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,115,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

