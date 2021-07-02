International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 2.7% After Dividend Announcement

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

