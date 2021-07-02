InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.21. 75,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,518. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.