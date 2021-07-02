Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,307,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,168,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

IBKR stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.