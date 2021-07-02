Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Lowered by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $171.65 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

