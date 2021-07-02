Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.