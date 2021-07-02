Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 27,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $142.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

