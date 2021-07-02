InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $11.94 million and $858,029.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

