Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 848,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Insmed by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $29.47 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

