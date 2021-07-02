Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,988 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

