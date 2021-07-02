Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 131,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,465. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

