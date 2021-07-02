Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA stock opened at $677.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.67. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.12 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $653.06 billion, a PE ratio of 677.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $7,907,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

