Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,701. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $31,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

