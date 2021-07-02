Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells $43,771.22 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.