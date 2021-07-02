Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells 3,285 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

