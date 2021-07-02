Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $3,828,469.92 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

