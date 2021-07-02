Insider Selling: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Sells 18,596 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.57 ($201.95).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

On Friday, May 28th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,186.50 ($15.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,230.47. 3i Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

