Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,200.00 in Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,000.

Shares of VSR stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.