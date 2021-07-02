Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,200.00 in Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Senior Officer Jc St-Amour acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,000.
Shares of VSR stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
