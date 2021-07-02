Insider Buying: Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Purchases C$19,200.00 in Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,490,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,437,059.52.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Daniel Russell purchased 500 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$140.00.

Shares of TSE SXI opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -160.00. Synex International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

