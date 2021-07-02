Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases C$123,525.60 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,453 shares in the company, valued at C$284,668.45.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Doug Janzen acquired 48,398 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26.

Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.76 million.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

