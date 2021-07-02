Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 2,571 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The company has a market capitalization of £960.83 million and a PE ratio of -96.29. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.10 ($1.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

