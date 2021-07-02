Insider Buying: Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of GMS opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.72.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.