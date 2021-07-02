Insider Buying: Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Shares of GMS opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.72.
About Gulf Marine Services
