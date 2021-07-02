Insider Buying: Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Purchases 253,000 Shares of Stock

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Jatinder Singh Bal bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,312.50.

GOE stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Goldeneye Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

Goldeneye Resources Company Profile

Goldeneye Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Mike precious metal project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada.

