Insider Buying: Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Purchases 253,000 Shares of Stock

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Director Jatinder Singh Bal bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,312.50.
GOE stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Goldeneye Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.
Goldeneye Resources Company Profile
