InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

IHT opened at $6.55 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.