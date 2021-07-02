Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 2,600.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.