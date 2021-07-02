Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $489,130.26 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.