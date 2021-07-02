Ink (INK) Hits Market Capitalization of $499,379.78

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $499,379.78 and approximately $589.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.20 or 1.00659246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

