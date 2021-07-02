Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,815,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 4,506,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,157.0 days.

IFSUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $$11.25 on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

