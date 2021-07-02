Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) versus CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Critical Analysis

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.14 $2.76 million $0.17 34.71 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 2.99% 12.94% 5.33% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Information Services Group beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

