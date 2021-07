Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 184.5% in June

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe.

