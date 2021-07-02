Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 184.5% in June

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

