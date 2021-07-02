Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Immersion shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 642,409 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $262.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

